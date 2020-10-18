new Delhi: LJP President Chirag Paswan is yet to start his election campaign in Bihar due to the long illness and then death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. After completing the thirteenth and Shraddha Karma of Ram Vilas Paswan on October 20, Chirag will be able to start his campaign from October 21.

This means that they will be able to get less than a week to campaign for the first phase. In such a situation, Chirag Paswan would have been able to compensate the time by campaigning by helicopter, but he is preparing to take a big step.

LJP sources have told ABP News that during their election campaign Chirag Paswan is planning to spend most of his journey by bus. According to sources, Chirag wants to run his election campaign by communicating directly to the public. For this, according to a fixed schedule and route every day, a plan is being made to organize small meetings on the road.

The benefit of this will be that he will also accept the greetings of people on the paths through which he will pass and if necessary, he can also stop and talk to them.

However, it is not that Chirag Paswan will not use the helicopter at all. Party sources say that Chirag Paswan will occasionally use a helicopter if needed.

This time, two helicopters have been hired by the party. This is the first time when the party has hired a helicopter from its side, that too. According to party sources, Chirag Paswan wants both helicopters to be used by other party leaders. This will cover more and more area. In the first phase, the party is contesting 42 seats out of 71 while in total its candidates are contesting in 138 seats.

