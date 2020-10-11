In the meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday evening, the party has discussed the names of the remaining candidates for the assembly elections. The party has so far announced the names of 29 candidates. Now he has to announce 81 more candidates. In alliance with JD (U), BJP will contest 121 seats in the state, out of which it has given 11 seats to its partner VIP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting which lasted for about two and a half hours at the BJP headquarters on Saturday. According to sources, the party has completed the discussion on the name for most of the seats and it will announce them soon.

Also read- Nadda will start BJP’s election campaign, public meeting in Gaya on Sunday

Significantly, BJP’s ally Janata Dal (U) has announced the names of all its candidates. In the agreement, JD (U) has 122 seats, out of which 7 seats have been given to its partner Hindustan Awam Morcha.

Glimpses of BJP Central Election Committee Meeting at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Yp6n9Z3P0w – BJP (@ BJP4India) October 10, 2020

BJP’s campaign from today

The meeting also discussed the new circumstances created after the death of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. The BJP is going to start its election campaign from Sunday. It will be started by the party president JP Nadda Gaya’s public meeting. The meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are also to be held from next week.