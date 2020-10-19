new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again stated clearly that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister in Bihar. He claimed that the NDA will win by more than two-thirds majority in the Bihar assembly elections. We are fighting unitedly. There is no question of fewer and more seats, Nitish will be the CM. He said this during an interview.

LJP is not a part of NDA in Bihar

At the same time, he also clarified about Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party that LJP is not part of NDA in Bihar elections. He said that there are only four parties in the NDA in Bihar, including BJP, JDU, Hum and VIP. These four parties are fighting together under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He appealed to the people of Bihar to vote in favor of NDA.

LJP was offered enough seats

Amit Shah said that on behalf of NDA, BJP was talking with LJP. BJP National President JP Nadda had offered seats to LJP. But he did not agree and in the final decided to break the alliance. As far as the Bihar elections are concerned, the LJP is not in the NDA.

Lalu Yadav’s familyism damaged Bihar

The Home Minister said that Lalu Yadav’s 15 years of jungle raj and ten years of destabilizing Congress ruined Bihar. The people of Bihar are watching the work done by the Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar’s government for the poor. The election of Bihar will also be on the agenda of development.

Prime Minister Modi ended familyism, appeasement and corruption

Amit Shah said that PM Modi put an end to all three of familyism, corruption and appeasement. This is the biggest achievement of the Prime Minister in Indian politics. He has done the work of setting the agenda of development by eliminating these three.

