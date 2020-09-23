All the major political parties are continuously engaged in strategic preparations for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In such a situation, many discussions are coming out about the Lok Janshakti Party, which is included in the ruling NDA. The way in which the party president Chirag Paswan has opened a front against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in recent times, after that there are frequent signs of everything not being right in the alliance. Meanwhile, news is coming that Chirag Paswan may contest the upcoming assembly elections. A veteran leader of the party has commented on this.State President of Minority Cell of LJP Mohammad Asif has said that all the workers want Chirag Paswan to contest the assembly elections. However, the national president of the party will decide on this. No official information has been given from their side yet. Mohammad Asif said that the party is preparing to contest 143 seats. But Chirag Paswan will take the final decision on this also.

LJP leader said this regarding seat sharing

State President of Minority Cell Mohammad Asif also said that no meeting has been held so far for seats in NDA. Chirag Paswan will also take a decision on whether LJP will remain in NDA or not. Chirag Paswan is currently in Delhi. Recently he wrote a letter to party workers in which he said that he had mentioned the health of father Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan spoke in a very emotional manner in this letter, he said that today when he needs me, I should stay with him or else I will not be able to forgive myself.

Chirag Paswan recently issued a letter to party workers

Chirag Paswan further stated in the letter that being the national president of the party, he is also concerned about the comrades who have dedicated their lives to Bihar 1st Bihari 1st. He had told that till now there has been no discussion with the alliance partners about the future of Bihar nor the coordination of seats. Chirag also urged the party workers in the letter that till Ram Vilas Paswan is healed, all the party leaders and workers in their respective areas should help the people of Bihar to fight the disaster of Corona and floods and in their respective constituencies Stay in