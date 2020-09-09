Highlights: Tejashwi Yadav prepares for Tej

All the major political parties are engaged in strategic preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Especially the main opposition party Nitish Kumar Sarkar (Nitish Kumar) of the RJD province is not going to let any opportunity go round. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of RJD and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has made a special appeal to the people of Bihar on Wednesday. He has appealed to the people of the state against the unemployment and privatization of government institutions to keep the lights off of the houses for 9 minutes at 9 am tonight and light the lamps – candles and lanterns.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said these things in a Facebook Live on Tuesday. He said that some voluntary organizations and unemployed youth fellows have called for lighting lamps, lamps, candles and lanterns at 9 pm on September 9, turning off the house lights for just 9 minutes. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is accompanied by unemployed young comrades in this campaign.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the business-employment of many businessmen and small businessmen has stopped. Recruitment has been stopped by the government. Exams have not been taken for many years. In the name of jobs and application form fees, the government recovered billions of rupees and distributed it among the capitalists. Therefore, in this era of great depression and great unemployment imposed on the double engine government, we are with unemployed friends with solidarity.

Tejaswi said – I will stand with the lantern on the roof with mother Rabri Devi

The RJD leader also said that he himself would stand with his mother Rabri Devi on the issue with a lantern on the roof of his residence at the appointed time. Tejashwi Yadav said that his party is very serious on the issue of unemployment and is preparing a special roadmap about it. Soon we will come across the youth with a roadmap on this important issue. Recently, Tejashwi Yadav launched a web portal named ‘Unemployment Hatao’, making a big announcement about the unemployed. Besides, Tejashwi Yadav also issued a toll free number (9334302020).