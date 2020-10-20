JDU state president Bashistha Narayan Singh on Tuesday gave RJD MLA Nematullah and former Union Minister Dasai Chaudhary membership of JDU. Both the leaders alleged that no one has any respect in the RJD and gets a ticket only by taking money there. Sitamarhi district president Vimal Shukla and Shivhar district in-charge Aditya Mishra also joined the JDU membership along with their supporters on the occasion.

On this occasion, Bashistha Narayan Singh said that some people are trying to spread various kinds of confusion, but development is the issue in this election. The public has seen the work of Nitish Kumar. The kidnapping industry was run under RJD rule, Nitish government has given more than 6 lakh government jobs to people in 15 years. On the RJD’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, he said that the employees in whose government were not paid on time, are making false claims of giving jobs. He welcomed the Nematullahs from the RJD and the 10th Chaudhary into the JDU.

Former MP Dashain Chaudhary said that the RJD is now ruled by the Crown Prince. They do not even talk to anyone. Insults leaders. Impressed by the development of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he has taken membership of JDU. MLA Nematullah accused RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of humiliating Muslims. Said that Nitish government has done more than one thing for Muslims. But the RJD has left them using it as a vote bank only.

JDU expelled two more rebels from the party

JDU has suspended the membership of two party members who have rebelled due to not getting tickets. State JDU President Bashistha Narayan Singh has suspended Mamata Devi and E. Ashok Kumar Singh, contesting from Harnaut in Nalanda district, from JDU’s primary membership for six years. JDU general secretary Anil Kumar informed about the action taken by the state president on both due to anti-party activities.

It may be noted that on the LJP ticket from Mamta Devi Harnaut seat, E. Ashok Kumar Singh is also contesting as an independent from the same constituency. Mamta Devi was seeking a JDU ticket from Harnaut and for this she had created a ruckus by reaching the party headquarters with her supporters, but she did not get a nomination on LJP’s symbol after not getting the ticket.

A total of 22 people, including these two, have so far been expelled from the party by the JDU president. Earlier the leaders who were removed were former minister Shri Bhagwan Kushwaha, MLA Ravi Jyoti, former MLA Ramchandra Sada and Lalan Bhuiyan, MLA Dadan Singh Yadav, former minister Rameshwar Paswan, former MLA Ranvijay Singh, former MLA Sumit Singh, former chairperson of Mahila Cell Kanchan Gupta , Pramod Chandravanshi, a former member of the Backward Classes Commission, as well as Arun Kumar, Tjammul Khan, Amresh Chaudhary, Shivshankar Chaudhary, Sindhu Paswan, Kartar Singh Yadav, Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, Raju Gupta and Mungeri Paswan.