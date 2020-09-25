Highlights: RLSP engaged in discussion with BJP if seat sharing is not made in Grand Alliance

BJP-RLSP alliance may be announced in a day or two

Kushwaha caught a different route due to delay in seat sharing with RJD

Elections in three phases in Bihar, voting on October 28, November 3 and 7, results will come on 10

Patna

With the announcement of the Bihar Election Date Announced, the phase of the chaos in political parties has started. It has been learned that there has been an initial discussion on seat sharing between the BJP and Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP. BJP insiders have confirmed this, however, so far no formal demands have been made from either side. There is every possibility that a decision could be taken in the next few days regarding the alliance.

RLSP engaged in talks with BJP, now separate from Grand Alliance

BJP sources said that if things continue to proceed properly, the formula for seat sharing with the RLSP will be revealed to everyone ‘in the next one or two days’. Currently, the issue of seat sharing is under discussion in Delhi, it will be completed soon. In response to the question of how many seats have been demanded by RLSP, it is too early to say how many seats will be given to RLSP. The initial round of negotiations has been done and will continue. In two days, we will be able to say anything on this matter. In politics, doors are not closed.

Kushwaha caught a different route due to delay in seat sharing

Indeed, the RLSP was still with the RJD-led grand alliance. However, due to the delay in seat sharing with RJD, Kushwaha decided to take a different route. According to political experts, the main reason behind the distance from the grand alliance is the lack of coordination on the seats. Kushwaha had demanded 36 seats in Bihar elections, but RJD was ready to give only 12 seats. According to experts, BJP will not give more than 10 seats to RLSP in Bihar elections, while RLSP fielded 22 seats as partner of NDA in 2015 assembly elections.

Bihar Electon: The story of hostility between Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha, will it be an entry into the NDA?

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said – NDA united in Bihar

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday that the National Democratic Alliance is united in Bihar and all alliance partners will fight the assembly elections together. He expressed confidence that the people of the state would bless the NDA with a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, due to the development work done by both the central and state governments. The Election Commission on Friday announced a schedule for the Bihar election which will be done in three phases. The process of filing nominations will begin from October 1, while voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on 10 November.