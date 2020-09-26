Highlights: Congress-RJD not yet able to coordinate seats in Bihar elections

Priyanka Gandhi handled the front, there could soon be talk on seat sharing

Priyanka Gandhi discusses with veteran Congress leaders of Bihar

RJD and Congress will fight on how many seats, waiting for announcement

Patna

Notification regarding first phase election in Bihar (Bihar Election Date 2020) has been issued. Despite this, there is no coordination between the two major parties RJD and Congress (Seat Sharing Formula RJD Congress) in the grand alliance on seat sharing. According to the information, about 80 seats are being demanded by the Congress, while RJD is trying to give 60 seats to the Congress. This is the deadlock between the two parties. Currently, the rounds of meetings of top leaders of both parties are going on. Meanwhile, news is also coming that Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) may be entered into a reconciliation between RJD and Congress. It is believed that the Congress General Secretary has taken the front on the seat sharing issue.

Talk can be made soon with Priyanka’s entry

According to the information, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has started an effort to bridge the gaps in the RJD and the Congress. Being told that it is also having its effect. This is the reason that on one hand, while the party has taken a slightly flexible stance on the seats being given to the Congress by the RJD, on the other hand, the Congress leaders are also seen retreating from seeking a claim for 80 seats. Actually, both parties are believing that the role of coalition can be important in the upcoming elections. In such a situation, no one seems to be in the mood to take the risk. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi has spoken to senior leaders associated with the Bihar Congress.

RJD ready to give 65 seats to Congress for reconciliation!

In-charge of Bihar Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil has spoken to Priyanka Gandhi, she has given information about Priyanka Gandhi from the seat sharing issue to the party’s election preparations. At the same time, the attitude of RJD has also changed after Priyanka Gandhi’s entry. It is reported that RJD, which was earlier adamant on giving less than 60 seats to Congress, is now ready to give around 65 seats. On the other hand, the Congress is also considering giving up its insistence to field candidates in 80 seats. In such a situation, it is believed that due to the strategic preparation of Priyanka Gandhi, there can be a reconciliation in the grand alliance soon.

Congress started preparing for plan ‘B’

Earlier, after meeting of the Congress and RJD, there was no agreement on seat sharing, big leaders of Congress met recently. It was also decided that if RJD gives them less seats then it can field its candidates in all 243 seats. On the other hand, the news also came that Tejashwi Yadav wants to give the Congress as many seats as the Congress leaders should always be under the pressure of the RJD. Now the Congress is left as a major constituent in the Grand Alliance, a faction of the Left has even announced to contest 30 seats due to the stance of Tejashwi Yadav.

Seat sharing formula may be announced soon in Grand Alliance

On the other hand, senior leaders of the Congress Party have held an important meeting on Thursday. In this, veteran leaders including senior leader Avinash Pandey, Bihar Congress incharge Shakti Singh Gohil, State Congress President Madan Mohan Jha attended. There were discussions on candidates for many major seats. It is believed that soon the names of the candidates will be decided on all the major seats. On the other hand, the rounds of discussion among RJD leaders are also continuing. The party is trying its best to not allow the Congress to break away from the Grand Alliance. In such a situation, with the arrival of Priyanka Gandhi, it is believed that soon the way of seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance will be cleared.