Highlights: Party under damage control after Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s resignation from RJD

Lalu Yadav himself took over the front, intensified his efforts to convince Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Claiming to be close to veteran party leader, Raghuvansh Prasad may withdraw from decision to resign

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is upset over speculation of Bahubali leader Rama Singh joining RJD

Patna

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has suffered a major setback just before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the veteran leader of the party and friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has resigned from the party (Raghuvansh Prasad Singh). However, soon after his resignation, a letter from Lalu Yadav surfaced, in which he tried to convince Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s resignation and said that he was not going anywhere. The effect of this damage control of Lalu Yadav is also visible. There is a possibility that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh may back down from his decision.

Efforts to persuade Raghuvansh Prasad Singh intensify

The senior RJD leader, while speaking to TOI, our close aide, said that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh may back down from his decision after the letter from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaced. They will clear their stand completely in a day or two. Shortly before, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh also resigned as the vice-president of RJD. Since then, there was speculation about his leaving the RJD.

That’s why veteran RJD leaders are angry with the party

According to the information, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was angry with the speculation of Bahubali leader Rama Singh joining RJD. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from all posts while in the party and openly opposed the inclusion of Rama Singh in the RJD and for this he wrote letters to the party high command. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said clearly through the letter that if Rama Singh joins RJD, he will have no connection with the party. Meanwhile, news of his resignation also came to light

Lalu’s special Raghuvansh Prasad left RJD, two line resigns viral

Lalu himself took over to convince close ‘friend’

On the other hand, Lalu Prasad Yadav took charge as soon as the news of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s resignation came to the fore. Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took the initiative to control the damage and directed the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav to meet Raghuvansh Prasad Singh immediately. On Lalu’s instruction, apart from Tejashwi Yadav, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has met Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at AIIMS in Delhi. After Lalu Yadav took charge, it is believed that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh will be celebrated soon.

RJD supremo wrote this letter

After the resignation of RJD’s founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav has written a letter in the same manner from the hospital in Ranchi. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in the letter, “Dear Raghuvansh Babu, a letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media, I cannot believe it.” He further wrote in the letter, ‘Right now my family and the whole RJD family want to see you healthy soon. In four decades, we have considered in every political, social and even family matters together. You get well soon, then sit and talk. You’re not going anywhere, understand. ‘