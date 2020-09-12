Questions raised by Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s resignation The way RJD veteran leader and one of the founding members of the party, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, sent his resignation to Lalu Yadav, it reflects the ongoing fighting in the party. Senior party leaders feel that his opinion is not being taken seriously due to Lalu Yadav being in jail. Lalu Yadav has been in Ranchi jail since December 2017 in the fodder scam case. In his absence, Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav is taking important decisions related to the party. Also read: – Effect of Lalu Yadav’s Damage Control, Raghuvansh Prasad may withdraw from his decision, claims close leader

Many veteran party leaders not happy with ‘generation shift’ According to information received from sources to our affiliate newspaper ET, the old and veteran leader of RJD is not completely happy with the party’s generation shift. This is the reason that many such occasions came when these leaders also reached Ranchi to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, frequent and frequent visits are not always possible. Talking to ET, senior RJD leader said that when Lalu Yadav was here, he used to listen to everything. He used to try to solve our problems. We used to debate with him many times but later everyone came back satisfied and happy. Tejashwi cannot do this with Yadav, because he is young.

Tejaswi is accused of ignoring senior leaders Talking of veteran leaders of RJD, there are many leaders including Jai Prakash Narayan, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Ramchandra Purave who feel that they are being ignored in the party. He complains that the youth leadership is never paying attention to their grievances, nor has it ever tried to contact us. These leaders said that perhaps this is the reason why many MLAs of the party are separating from the party due to these reasons. Also read: – ‘I stand firm with every decision of Chirag’, Ram Vilas Paswan gave big signal

‘Tejaswi never gave me time to meet’ Bhola Rai, a prominent party leader and former minister who resigned from RJD on Wednesday, said that Tejashwi never gave me time to meet to explain the situation in Raghopur. In the 2010 election, Bhola Rai left the Raghopur seat for Rabri Devi. The list of leaders who left RJD is quite long. Last year, senior leader and former Union Minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi also announced his leaving the party, making similar accusations on the RJD leadership.

Will the party be angry with these leaders? Some politicians resent Lalu Yadav’s son Tejapratap Yadav’s attitude. This is because they openly target him. A similar case came to light when Tej Pratap targeted RJD’s former state Ramchandra Purave. Apart from this, there is resentment among senior party leaders about the behavior of Jagadanand Singh, the current president of RJD. For the time being, if the party has to get ready for the upcoming elections, then it will be necessary to remove the mutual discord first.

The dates of Bihar assembly elections may not have been announced yet, but it is certain that it will be completed in October-November. In such a situation, all political parties are busy in their strategic preparations. Especially the main opposition party RJD is trying to come back in this election. However, there is a section of the party which is quite upset. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail because of his trouble. A section of senior party leaders believe that the party may suffer due to Lalu Yadav not being actively together in the assembly elections. Several important reasons are also being told for this.