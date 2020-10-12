On an average 15 candidates are contesting the 71 assembly seats of the first phase of the Bihar assembly general election. After the withdrawal of nominations by 26 candidates on Monday for the first phase election, there are a total of 1065 candidates in the election field. A total of 1354 candidates had filed nomination papers in this phase. After scrutiny of nomination papers, the nomination papers of 1091 candidates were found valid. Earlier, during the 2015 Bihar Assembly General Elections, an average of 13 candidates were in the fray in the first phase.

27 candidates from most Gaya Town in the fray

According to information received from the Election Department, this time the maximum number of 27 candidates are in the election from Gaya Town Assembly Constituency, while the lowest five candidates are in the election from Katoriya (Su) Assembly Constituency.

Use of two ballot units for election on 23 seats

In the first phase, two ballot units will be used as there are more than 15 candidates in 23 constituencies. 19 in Banka, 25 in Tarapur, 19 in Jamalpur, 19 in Suryagadha, 18 in Lakhisarai, 18 in floods, 25 in Paliganj, 18 in Jagdishpur, 23 in Shahpur, 18 in Dumraon, 19 in Chainpur, 20 in Sasaram, in Karhagar. 20, 19 candidates in Dinara, 23 in Arwal, 19 in Kurtha, 17 in Goh, 23 in Gurua, 17 in Bodh Gaya (Su), 27 in Gaya Town, 23 in Tekari, 22 in Wazirganj, 22 candidates in Rajauli (Su). Are in the field. Therefore, two ballot units will be used in these areas.