Everyone’s eyes are on what will be the strategy of Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The biggest question is whether Chirag Paswan’s party will contest elections with NDA? Suspense remains intact on this. Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board of the LJP has been convened on Saturday, October 3. It is believed that in this meeting, the party may take a major decision in view of the upcoming elections.

LJP parliamentary board meeting will be a major decision

According to the information, Lok Janshakti Party has a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board at 5 pm on Saturday. It will also include State Principal General Secretary Shahnawaz Kaifi and State Parliamentary Board President Raju Tiwari as special invitees. This meeting of the LJP is being considered very important before the election. It is believed that the party may decide to field 143 candidates in this meeting. Not only this, all 143 candidates will also be discussed in the meeting.

Will LJP field candidates for 143 seats

According to the information, there has been an agreement between the JDU and the BJP about seat sharing in the NDA. Barring a few seats, the decision has been taken. For this reason, no official announcement has been made yet. It is reported that BJP and JDU are busy finalizing the list of candidates. At the same time, no decision has been taken on the demand of LJP President Chirag Paswan, who is in the NDA. Chirag Paswan is seeking 40 seats in the NDA. He has also met Amit Shah regarding this.

Chirag, who has also met Shah, talks about reconciliation?

On the other hand, the top BJP leaders from Delhi to Lucknow to Patna for seat sharing are doing the rounds. On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP President JP Nadda at his residence. On Thursday, Chirag Paswan has also met BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to information received from sources, Chirag has informed Shah about his complaint letter against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He has also reiterated the demand for a respectable seat for his party in Bihar. According to LJP sources, BJP has no problem with LJP. In such a situation, all eyes are on what the LJP leadership will decide in the upcoming meeting.