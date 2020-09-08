Highlights: Important meeting of LJP under Chirag Paswan’s leadership for Bihar elections

Whether LJP will contest elections against JDU or not, Chirag Paswan will decide

LJP decided to list candidates for 143 assembly seats

Chirag Paswan has not opened up the alliance yet

Patna / New Delhi

In Bihar, for the upcoming assembly elections 2020, the political arrogance is not taking its name. Especially in the JDU and LJP, which are in the ruling NDA alliance, there are indications that everything is not going well. The question is also arising whether Lok Janshakti Party will field candidates against JDU in the upcoming elections? Information is being received that LJP President Chirag Paswan will decide on this.

LJP making list of candidates on 143 assembly seats

On Monday, Chirag Paswan held an important meeting with his party leaders from Bihar in Delhi. According to the information, in the party’s Bihar Parliamentary Board meeting, LJP has decided to make a list of candidates for 143 assembly seats for the upcoming Bihar election. In the meeting, some LJP leaders also claimed that Nitish Kumar is no longer a popular leader and the state government is excessively dependent on bureaucrats.

Chirag did not open the alliance with JDU

After the meeting on Monday, party leaders Chirag Paswan has been authorized to take a decision on the alliance in Bihar. At the same time, party leaders have appealed to the party president to field LJP candidates against JDU, while maintaining an alliance with BJP in this meeting. There were speculations about this meeting that the party may take a big decision in view of Bihar elections. However, party president Chirag Paswan is yet to open his cards.

Will LJP field candidates against JDU

It is also being said that if the LJP fieldes candidates against JDU in the upcoming elections, for that, it will have to go out of the NDA first. At the same time, senior party leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has expressed his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the past few months, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has been questioning the governance of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the one hand and has praised the leadership of PM Modi on the other. In such a situation, the question arises that what is the plan of LJP for the Bihar elections?

Increasing squabble over seat sharing

At present, seat sharing is considered to be the main issue behind the growing disputes in JDU and LJP. According to the information, after JDU joined NDA in 2017, this time Lok Janshakti Party is likely to get 20 to 25 seats. According to sources, this is not acceptable to LJP. According to information received by ET from sources, Chirag Paswan had a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda two weeks ago about seat sharing and put his demand in front of them. He also said that BJP should contest more seats than JDU.

Meanwhile, JDU said that Bho party in the state which is part of the National Democratic Alliance will have to accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar. JDU spokesman KC Tyagi said senior BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda have said that Bihar Assembly elections will be contested by NDA Nitish Kumar under the leadership. JDU has contested elections in Bihar and other states along with BJP but no such agreement has been reached with any other party of NDA. KC Tyagi further said that whether it was 2005, 2010 or 2015 assembly elections, we never contested elections together with LJP.