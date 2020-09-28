LJP President Chirag Paswan met BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday in Delhi. There were talks between the two leaders over the seat-sharing in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to information from the top sources of LJP, no final decision has been taken in the talks. LJP leaders also claim that the BJP has offered it 27 assembly and two legislative councils. However, no official statement has been issued by both the parties regarding this meeting. The seats are expected to be discussed between the two parties on Tuesday as well.

It may be noted that the statement against JDU has been continuously coming from the NDA constituent LJP for the last several days. Chirag Paswan was also countered by JDU. LJP had also said that it was preparing to field its candidates in 143 assembly seats. There is a dilemma in the NDA regarding all these things.

LJP released list of media panel

LJP has released a list of media panel regarding Bihar assembly elections. The list includes AK Vajpayee, Dr. Usha Sharma, Ashraf Ansari, Shravan Kumar Aggarwal, Yamini Mishra, Upendra Yadav, Komal Singh, Sanjay Saraf, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Paswan, Sanjay Singh, Dr. DN Sinha, Rajesh Kumar Bhatt and Vikas Mishra. Huh.