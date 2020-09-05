CM Nitish took a big decision regarding employed teachers Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is identified as a keen player in politics, who is also considered to be proficient in ‘social engineering’. After about 15 years in power in Bihar, this time he has started changing the atmosphere even before the elections. For the past several years, he approved the new service conditions rules for employed teachers who have taken to the streets many times for their demands. With this decision, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tried to please four lakh teachers. Not only this, they also tried to remove their displeasure towards the government.

These important steps taken regarding the Corona crisis Similarly, by increasing the number of investigations of Corona, the issue has also been taken away from the hands of the opposition. On an average, more than one lakh corona tests are being conducted every day in Bihar. The Health Department claims that the recovery rate has also increased after the investigation was extended. Also read: – CM Nitish has ‘master stroke’ of Dalit job, Tejashwi Yadav threw ‘bouncer’ of unemployment in response

Through Jitan Ram Manjhi, two targets shot with one stone! Nitish Kumar gave a major blow to the grand alliance by bringing Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi into his camp. With this move, he has not only tried to get the Dalit voters in his favor, but through Manjhi, there has been a political move to blunt the politics of pressure of the LJP in the NDA alliance. Recently, the NDA’s two constituents, the LJP and the JDU, remain in a state of cold war. LJP President Chirag Paswan has been targeting Nitish Kumar over various issues.

‘Master stroke’ of Dalit job The Chief Minister took another major decision on Friday just before the announcement of the election. A state level vigilance and monitoring committee constituted under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was held. In this, if a person belonging to an SC or ST community is killed, he has tried to help both the communities by directing the framing of rules related to the employment of one member of his family. However, this is not possible before the election.

Many RJD MLA-leaders came to JDU There is a discussion that senior socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav may also join the JDU soon. If this happens, then Nitish’s party is also expected to get its benefits. Senior JDU leader and Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar also says that Nitish Kumar made development the core of justice with justice only after taking power. An attempt has been made to bring the people standing on the last line of society into the mainstream. He said that this is the reason that Nitish Kumar remains the choice of the people here. Apart from this, in recent days, Nitish Kumar has also given a strong blow to him by breaking many RJD MLAs and leaders in his favor. In such a situation, till a few months ago, Nitish Kumar, surrounded by many troubles, has been able to change the atmosphere with his simple political moves.

All political parties are busy finalizing their preparations for the Bihar assembly elections. The ruling party Janata Dal (United) is also second to none. The head of the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has himself taken charge. With his modest political moves, he is not only trying to change the political atmosphere before the election but is also trying to address social equations.