Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav has made a big statement amid the ongoing seat-sharing plight in the NDA. On Wednesday, in a tone of warning to allies, the NDA will contest the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. If NDA government is formed in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will become the chief minister. No one should confuse all these issues.

After a high-level meeting at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday as part of the pre-determined schedule, Bhupendra Yadav claimed that the NDA is united and the four parties will contest the elections together. Soon the seats will be shared. On the question of discussions held in the meeting, Bhupendra said that mainly the Bihar elections and seat sharing were discussed. Discussions were held on how many seats the BJP would contest in the assembly elections. What will be the election strategy of the party in the election, how and how many virtual rallies are to be held. Also, how to make the achievements of the Central and Bihar government accessible to the people, these topics were also discussed.

Devendra Fadnavis duly appointed as Bihar election incharge

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has been watching the preparations for the Bihar election for almost a month, was formally in charge of the election of Bihar BJP on Wednesday. Bhupendra said that the party president made a formal announcement to make Devendra Fadnavis the Bihar election in-charge, while I (Bhupendra) would continue to work as Bihar BJP in-charge. At the same time, Devendra Fadnavis, who was made the Bihar BJP election in-charge, said that the NDA is ready for the Bihar elections. I will try to fulfill the responsibility given by the party to me in the best way. Have visited many districts of Bihar till now. The atmosphere is in favor of NDA. The central government has helped Bihar a lot. Also, the public is happy with the functioning of Nitish government. NDA government will be formed again in Bihar.

Devendra will talk to allies: Bhupendra

Devendra Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav have been authorized to interact with NDA constituents in Bihar elections. BJP President JP Nadda entrusted the responsibility of both the leaders to talk to the constituents of NDA in future, to discuss the issue of preparing election strategy. State BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that the two leaders will now talk to leaders of the constituents of NDA at all levels. At the same time, Devendra Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav will come to Bihar on late Wednesday or Thursday. It is likely that the number of NDA seats will be formally announced in Patna itself. Before this, the two BJP leaders may also meet JDU President CM Nitish Kumar. The CM will be made aware of the interactions of BJP leaders with LJP President Chirag Paswan.