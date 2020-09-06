Highlights: In the midst of Corona crisis, political parties in Bihar elections emphasize on online campaigning

BJP created special strategy for campaign, more attention on social media

Plan to spread information about development plans of the Center and the state through social media

BJP will contest in this election on the issue of development: Nikhil Anand, BJP spokesperson

Patna

All political parties are focused on online campaigning for the assembly elections in Bihar during the Corona period. With this, all the parties have almost completed their preparations. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded an entire team for this. The party has placed the maximum emphasis on social media under online publicity. The BJP plans to spread the information of the development plans of the Center and the state to the people through social media.

BJP made special strategy for Bihar election

BJP spokesman Dr. Nikhil Anand said that the party will campaign in the election through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram. He said that BJP will contest in this election on the issue of development, under which the 15-year-old government of the National Democratic Alliance will be compared to the RJD government of the last 15 years. Here, BJP sources say that more than two dozen professionals are working for social media in the IT cell in the state office.

Also read: – Bihar Election 2020: BJP’s team ready, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai will play important roles



Emphasis on publicity through social media

Sources say that IT Cell people are present up to the block level of the state. A WhatsApp group of leaders up to panchayat and polling station level has been formed, on which the leaders are passing their message to the workers. Here, a BJP leader claims that the party will not only campaign online in this election but will also campaign through village-to-village through its cadres and leaders following social distancing. The party has also planned to use the propaganda chariot like other elections, under which the BJP will try to carry its slogans from village to village and house to house.

Also read: Along with the Bihar assembly elections, there will be by-elections in 65 seats of the country, a big announcement of the Election Commission



Preparation for election campaign through motorcycle

According to BJP sources, the party may also take a cycle in the election campaign on the lines of Jharkhand elections, so that the workers can reach every village and every household. A BJP leader said that the party has made up its mind to take off the motorcycle in the election campaign. The motor cycle will be in saffron color, on which activists will reach from urban areas to rural areas and campaign in favor of NDA in the area.

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi, in defense of Nitish on Dalit card, retaliated against Tejashwi Yadav

BJP will campaign for allies

It is said that even the motorcycle has reached all the areas, after getting orders from the party, the workers will join the campaign. BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the party will not lag behind any other parties in the campaign. Party preparations are on all 243 seats. In the seats where there will be no BJP candidates, party workers will campaign for the candidates of allies.

(With input of IANS)