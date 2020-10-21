Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has once again challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for an open debate. Tejashwi Yadav has challenged CM Nitish for debate by tweeting on Wednesday morning. Tejashwi Yadav wrote in the tweet, ‘Respected Nitish ji, openly debate with us on one of your achievements. The tradition of Chief Ministerial Debate should begin from Bihar, the mother of democracy. The people should listen to the debate and choose a CM who is determined to create a new Bihar with energetic, scientific and logical thinking, new policy and new direction. ‘Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav has made another tweet in which through a video message it is said that ‘Bihar Badlaga Sarkar’. With this, the tweet reads, ‘Don’t take his name. Their false pleas submerged the business of merchants. Thousands of businessmen have been killed every year due to the power protected crime. Who should tell the Chief Minister of 15 years who is guilty of the murders of traders? ‘

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest the election. Tejashwi Yadav had said so much that Nitish Kumar should contest from the seat he wants. Please tell here that even though Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar for nearly 15 years, he does not contest the elections. He remains a member of the Legislative Council and holds the chair of CM.

Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar only last evening

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav appeared together to forget the political rivalry during the Brahmabhoj and tribute meeting of former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday evening. Chirag greeted Nitish by touching his leg at Paswan’s Shraddha program organized at LJP’s state headquarters in Patna.

On this occasion, Nitish took laddus and also met the wife of the late leader. When asked about the touching of Nitish’s feet by journalists, Chirag said, ‘personal relationships will always be there’.

It is noteworthy that Chirag recently broke his ties with Nitish’s JDU and fielded his own party candidate in Bihar assembly elections alone. Regarding the handing over of the party workers to immerse the ashes of the LJP founder in all the 38 districts of Bihar, Chirag said, “The right I have over Father, the same is the right of all his colleagues and party workers who have Constantly worked and collaborated with him and brought him to this point. I wanted this virtue to be shared with everyone, so I prepared Papa’s urn for all 38 districts of Bihar. Yesterday (Monday) I came to my ancestral village Shaharbani by immersing her asthikalash. With the right that I immersed his ashes, I want his activists to immerse their ashes with the same rights. I want them to go astray in all districts of Bihar. People visit them. Take blessings and inspiration from them. ‘

Bihar: Staring at the election campaign of Yogi, said – ‘No challenge’

The LJP national president said, ‘Father always treated the party as family. All his companions have given him love and respect like me, so the work that I am doing for him should be shared by all the LJP colleagues. ‘ Apart from Nitish and Tejashwi, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Jan Adhikari Party founder Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, JDU executive at this Brahmabhoj and tribute meeting organized for the peace of the soul of the late former Union Minister. Apart from Ajayaksha Ashok Chaudhary, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh, RJD leader Shyam Rajak, many leaders of the ruling and opposition parties participated.

The deceased leader’s brother and MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag’s cousin and MP Prince Raj were also present on the occasion. His Shraddha program was held on Monday in Shahbani, the ancestral village of Ram Vilas in Khagaria district, in which the locals participated.

Ram Vilas died on October 8 in a Delhi hospital. He was 74. He was the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. His last rites were performed with full state honors at the Janardhana Ghat on the banks of the Ganges River in Patna on 10 October. Ram Vilas Paswan was born on 5 July 1946 in a Dalit family in Khagaria district of Bihar.