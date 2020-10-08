gupteshwar pandey news: we had questioned why Gupteshwar Pandey did not get ticket – Anil Deshmukh

The list of BJP candidates was blamed on the aspirations of the former DGP of Bihar. This time Gupteshwar Pandey hoped that luck would not play a game like 2009 with him. But this picture was repeated at the climax. That is, two happened in 2009, history repeated in 2020. The question is why? Despite the close relationship with Nitish Kumar, how did ‘Pandey ji’ get defeated?Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has rejected the claim that Gupteshwar Pandey did not get the ticket under pressure from his government. He says that we had asked the BJP the question whether it would campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey. According to Anil Deshmukh, his fear of this question betrayed Gupteshwar Pandey. Hear yourself what has been said by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh …

If DGP had got ticket, fear of Buxar candidate

Sources reveal that the BJP has given Parshuram Chaturvedi the ticket from Buxar, his public is especially good among the farmers. Parshuram started his politics as a farmer leader. At the same time, in 2017, Parashuram became the center of much discussion when he had demanded the Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP high command. And demand also by writing openly posts on Facebook. At that time, even the sword of action was hanging on him, but as a leader of the farmers, he remained in the party. Clearly, the BJP could not afford to offend the local leader of the farmers with its party.

Both Buxar and Shahpur seats are traditional seats of BJP. The BJP refused to leave it and also put the names of its candidates in front. It is evident that in such a situation the ticket of ‘Pandey Ji’ was fixed. That means three reasons in total… one is the fear of the Maharashtra government attack, the other is the fear of the candidate from the region, and the third is the equation of the traditional BJP seat.

Gupteshwar Pandey is giving clarification on social media

However, Gupteshwar Pandey is also trying to answer this on social media after the ticket was cut. In one of his posts, he has written that it is not right to link the membership of the party taking VRS with not contesting elections. I was in the mood to contest the election but the equation did not fit so I am not contesting the election. I am with Nitish Kumar, I am with NDA. If there is a possibility, I will also campaign. Now I am a political person. ‘

Although this police officer got JDU ticket

JDU has given ticket to former IPS Sunil Kumar from Bhore seat in Gopalganj district. Sunil Kumar’s elder brother Anil Kumar has been an MLA from this seat. For the first time, Anil Kumar became an RJD MLA. In 2015, he contested from Congress. He is currently a sitting MLA from Bhore seat. But after the seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance, this seat has gone to the CPI Male account. In such a situation, Anil Kumar is not contesting this time. Sunil Kumar will contest from this seat on JDU ticket. After getting the ticket, Sunil Kumar has started preparations.