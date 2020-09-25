The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Bihar Election Dates announce in Bihar. The state will have voting in three phases. The first phase of voting will take place on October 28. The second and third phase of polling will be held on November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on 10 November. So let us know which seats will be voted in the first, second and third phase for Bihar Assembly election.

First Phase Voting – October 28

In the first phase in Bihar, voting on 71 assembly seats will be held on October 28. These seats are Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhauraiya, Banka, Katoria, Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagaraha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokma, Flood, Patdhari, Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhra, Ara, Agiaon, Tarari , Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh, Mohanians, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Karghar, Dinara, Nokha, Dihri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Goh, Obra, Navinagar , Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai seats, at first. Voting will be held on October 28.

Second Phase Voting – 3 November

In the second phase, voting will be done on 94 assembly seats in the districts of North Bihar. These seats are Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Harsiddhi, Govindganj, Kesariya, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Madhuban, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur, Belsand, Madhubani, Rajnagar, Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Kusheshwarsthan, Gowdaram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga, Darbar Kanti, Bruraj, Paru, Sahebganj, Baikunthpur, brawley, Gopalganj, Kucaikot, Bhore, Hathua, Siwan, Jiradei, Druli, Raghunathpur, Drunda, Brhria Gureyakoti, Maharajganj, sole, boater, Bniapur, Traya, Mdhura, Chapra, Grkha, Amnaur , Parsa, Sonpur, Hajipur, Lalganj, Vaishali, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Radhopur, Mahanar, Ujiyarpur, Mohiuddinagar, Vibhutipur, Rosda, Hasanpur, Cheria Bariarpur, Bachwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhari, Alauri Beldore, Parbatta, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Nathanagar, Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut, Bakhtiyarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumharrar, Patna Sahib, Fathawar and Dan Phulhaar, Patna Seat.

Third phase voting – 7 November

Polling will be held in 78 assembly seats in Bihar in the third phase. These seats are Balmikinagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauria, Sikta, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatiya, Motihari, Chiraiya, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Surasand, Bajpatti, Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajuli, Babbarhi, Bisfi, Naukhali , Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj, Chhatarpur, Narpatganj, Raniganj, Farbisganj, Araria, Jokahat, Sikti, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Bayasi, Kasba, Banmanakhi, Rupauli, Dhamadaha, Purnia, Katihar, Kadwara, Kadwa, Pradapur, Kadwar, Kadva, Pradapur, Kadwa, Kadva, Pradapur, Kadwara, Kadwa, Kadwara, Kadwa, Padaran, Kadwa , Manihari, Bari, Koda, Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Sindheshwar, Madhepura, Sonbarsa, Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahashi, Hayahat, Bahadurpur, Kewati, Jale, Gayaghat, Orai, Meenapur, Bochan, Sakra, Kudhani, Muzaffarpur, Mahua, Patepur Kalyanpur, Warisanagar, Samastipur, Morwa and Sarairanjan seats.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the results of the elections will be released after the completion of the voting for the three phases. Then you will know whose government will be formed in Bihar.

Number of voters reduced at polling booth

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told that during the Corona period, a lot of preparation has been done in the wake of Bihar Election Latest News, many necessary steps have been taken. The number of voters at the polling booth has been reduced, this time there will be one thousand voters at one booth. All polling stations will be on the ground floor.

Corona victims will also be able to vote

The Chief Election Commissioner said that Corona is the largest election in the era. This time 6 lakh PPE kits, 46 lakh masks will be used. Arrangements have been made for 6 lakh face shields, 23 lakh gloves, 47 lakh hand sanitizers. Corona victims will also be able to vote at the last time of voting. The voter list was released on 7 February 2020.

When will the nomination process begin

In the first phase, notification will be issued on October 1 for elections to be held in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts. October 8 will be the last date for filing nominations, while October 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The notification for the second phase will be released on October 9. October 16 will be the last date for filing nominations, while candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations by October 19. In the third phase, the notification will be released on October 13 and the last date for filing nominations will be October 20, while the nominations will be withdrawn by October 23.