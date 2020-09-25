Highlights: Assembly elections will be held in three phases in Bihar on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November

The rising bitterness between LJP and JDU may lead to dissolution of NDA

There is a rage in the grand alliance too, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP can separate its path

With the announcement of the assembly election dates, the election summer in Bihar became a conduit on Friday. Elections are to be held in 3 phases from 28 October to 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November. Let us understand in 10 points what are the issues or events which will play an important role in the decision coming on 10 November.

1- What will be the size of the opposition?

In the next seven days, the size of the opposition coalition will be decided by which parties got or did not find a place in it. If Upendra Kushwaha, Mukesh Sahni and Pappu Yadav do not find a place in it, then they can form Tisro Morcha with Owaisi’s party. In this case, even if they do not win themselves, they can divide the vote of the opposition. An Openium poll on Friday also speculated that this time non-NDA, non-UPA may get good votes.

2-How much will the lamp burn Nitish

There is a concern about Chirag Paswan in the NDA alliance. LJP said that no leader of the coalition party has discussed this subject yet. A senior party leader said that there was no talk between the BJP, JDU and LJP leaders on the future of Bihar and the coordination of seats. The LJP again said that she wants the BJP to contest more seats. LJP said that it has now started searching for candidates for 143 seats. In such a situation, he can burn Nitish’s house.

3- Effect of Modi Factor

Ever since Narendra Modi’s arrival in national politics, he has been the X factor of every election. On his own he was also able to hold the election in his favor several times. For this, during his election, his publicity and big rallies became a big reason. But this time due to Korana, there will not be big rallies. In such a way, how he will communicate with the common people through virtual rallies, it will also decide the direction of elections.

4-Leader

Tejashwi Yadav is contesting this time by presenting himself as the next generation leader. He also apologized for the disturbances in Lalu Raj during the nineties. This time he tried to establish himself as the leader of the whole of Bihar out of Muslim-Yadav. Have tried to make employment an issue. But still there is no complete acceptance as a leader within the RJD and also in the coalition. Elections will also depend on how he will make himself acceptable from his alliance to the public.

5- Good governance is alive

This time the biggest challenge for Nitish Kumar is to counter anti-incumbency in his area. After 15 years of rule, people are questioning their well-being. Serious questions are also being raised on Nitish’s popularity. It is alleged that Nitish Kumar has missed. In such a situation, how much Nitish Kumar is able to convince the public that his good governance is alive and he can still succeed in giving his best in Bihar.

6-What a difference between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections

At the same time, there has been a big difference in the results of the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the states where BJP succeeded in getting big success in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was also seen struggling in the assembly elections. In such a situation, did the NDA win 39 seats in 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state just one and a half years back then it was successful in taking the lead on 223 assembly seats. Will the charisma of the Lok Sabha elections be seen in the Legislative Assembly or the latest trend will also be seen in Bihar, it will also decide a lot of results.

7-Covid Voting

This time the voting share proved to be the most important factor. There are fears that voting may be reduced due to Kovid. As such, less than 60 percent voting has been done in the state. In such a situation, the alliance which is able to bring its voter to the booth will be likely to get results in its favor. This time the booth manager will also be considered important, due to which the skill of political management will also be tested.

8- Migrant laborers will become big factors

For the first time, a large number of migrant workers will vote in the state. After the corona, when the lock down took place, lakhs of workers returned to Bihar. Most of them are still there. Years later they will vote. Initially, his slogan also surfaced on the central and state government. But later the BJP-JDU claimed that their problems were overcome by direct funds to their welfare programs and accounts. The Diwali they vote for may be a win.

9-choice between festivals

Elections in Bihar will be held this time between festivals. Elections will be held just two days after Dahshahar and between Diwali, Chhath. There is not a huge crowd and preparations for the election have been going on in these festivals, managing it will be a big challenge for the administration itself. . It will not be easy for the commission and the administration to conduct the elections among them.



10-Communal clash fears

Some reports have expressed apprehension that the anti-social element between the festival and the election itself may try to disturb communal harmony for disturbances in the election. Preventing it in the midst of an election will also be no less challenging. It will also be a challenge to control Hate speech, especially on social media. In the last assembly election, the highest hate speech was recorded in Bihar itself. Recently, cases of personal attacks on each other and hate speech by the leaders have increased very fast. Controlling these bitter and hate speech among political parties will also be less challenging.

Flash back

Picture of pleasant change in 2010 election

Although the state has been known for electoral malfunctions, the 2010 election also revealed a positive trend when women cast more votes than men. The Election Commission itself was pleasantly surprised by this trend. This was the first time in this state. Since then, the voting of women in the state has been high every time. This is the reason why all political parties in the state have more preference for women in their manifesto.

TN Seshan vs Lalu Prasad

The 1995 assembly is considered to be the most difficult and interesting election in Bihar’s election history. At that time Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM himself. The then Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan feared that Lalu Prasad was rigged by many opposition parties in the election. After this, TN Seshan tried so much to hold a clean election that he got angry with Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad challenged Seshan to fill something, the genie would be his only. Lalu also won the election result. He was also congratulated by TN Seshan after the result. Interestingly, at that time there was Nitish Kumar as a staunch opponent of Lalu Prasad.

First booth capturing incident in Bihar itself

The biggest example of how the political parties have been adopting all the tactics in the Bihar elections for years is that the first incident of arbitrary votes was captured in Bihar by capturing booths across the country. The first booth capturing on-record incident was recorded at Begusarai in 1971.

2015 election results

Total Seat-243

BJP-53

JDU-71

RJD-80

Congress-27

LJP-2

RLSP-2

Other and Independents-8

(RJD, JDU and Congress contested together while BJP LJP, RLSP were together)

Voting in 2015

Total- 56.91%

Male -56.66%

Female – 60.48%