ABP News’s special program ‘Pol Khol’ has returned to explain the political tricks of Bihar elections. It will be telecast every night from Monday to Friday at 10:30. In today’s program, the host of the show, famous actor and comedian Shekhar Suman, in a special way, told who is with whom. In ‘Pol Khol’, you will get to see ‘Who, with whom, with whom, with whom or with everyone, same color …’.

Actually, LJP is not with JDU in Bihar assembly elections. JDU is not with LJP. But both are with BJP. LJP is fighting to defeat Nitish. JDU is fighting to defeat Chirag.

Sekhar Suman is seen talking to Bandaru in his familiar style and says on election confusion in Bihar, ‘Chirag Paswan is saying that we will beat Nitish. BJP is saying, we will win Nitish. Somewhere in this round, the arrow does not move upside down on its lotus. Will anyone understand what is going on in a big way, the mind is awake, the litti of the sent has become sharp. Confusion is Atal ‘

Shekhar Suman states in the poll, ‘Bihar’s election story but this time the story is completely opposite to the previous one. The last time the elections were held in 2015, Babu was against his good governance and was cursing him with water. They too without filtering – but after five years now both are singing Duet together !! ‘

In ‘Pol Khol’, there was talk of Lalu Yadav’s election promises of RJD and his alliance. Shekhar Suman also commented on Upendra Kushwaha, Pappu Yadav, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary and Gupteshwar Pandey.

