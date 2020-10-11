Addressing the NDA election rally in Gaya, JP Nadda said that by bringing the farmers law, Narendra Modi freed the farmers of India. Now the Annadata of the country will not have to wander somewhere to take account of their hard work. JP Nadda said that Congress did politics for 60 years and RJD for 15 years only on the basis of caste and religion. But our Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the political culture of the Congress and the work of Nitish Kumar changed the picture of Bihar.

PM Modi changed the culture of Congress politics, Nitish changed the picture of Bihar: Nadda

The BJP national president said that the youth of Bihar should move forward with the right vision. He said that before today the Congress party used to do politics on the basis of caste, religion. After the formation of Narendra Modi’s government in 2014, the era of politics based on caste and religion has changed. JP Nadda also said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has changed the picture of Bihar. He said that after the coming of the Modi government at the Center, there has been a lot of work in the fields of farmers, education, skill development and health in Bihar in the last five years. Appreciating the development work of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nadda said that once again NDA government will be formed in Bihar and we will together continue development works in the state.

The youth of Bihar should move forward with the right vision: JP Nadda

JP Nadda said, our aim is to provide employment to the youth of the country and to make them self-reliant. He said that under our development journey started from Antyodaya, many people are now benefiting from schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushyaman Bharat. Nadda, comparing Lalu Yadav’s reign with the Dark Ages, said that it was difficult to stand up to the Dakbangla intersection of Patna after 6 pm in the RJD regime. At that time, the doctors used to go out of their home to the clinic, they did not know whether they would be able to come back home in the evening and meet the children. Addressing the youth of Bihar, Nadda said that the honor of the light remains as long as there is a feeling of darkness. He said that he has great hope from the youth especially while addressing the youth of Bihar and said that the time is coming for Bihar, for this the youth of Bihar will have to come forward. The youth have to decide whether they want Bihar of 15 years ago or self-reliant Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked without name

JP Nadda in his speech recounted memories spent with JP on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan. With this, without naming Lalu Yadav, he said that the leader who has become the Chief Minister of Bihar thrice with the blessings of Jai Prakash Narayan, today that leader has embraced the Congress. Apart from this, he said that Narendra Modi has liberated the farmers of India. Now, along with all the people of 6 lakh 32 thousand villages, farmers will get a digital card instead of land ownership paper. The farmers will get their land measured using drone and satellite. He said that the ownership card to be given to all the people of the country will be known as to how much land and houses are there, then what is the cost. Nadda also gave an account of the package of 2.5 lakh crore given to Bihar by PM Modi in 2015 in his election speech.

Today Ganga water is being talked about in Gaya, there used to be a discussion of Ganga water: Sanjay Jaiswal

BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that there is no need to take the names of all the NDA candidates in Gaya because all the candidates of NDA are candidates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of JP and Nana Ji Deshmukh, Gaya said that the first meeting of the NDA is being held for the Bihar elections on the holy earth. The credit for opening a medical college in Bihar goes to JP Nadda and Nitish Kumar. The state president said that the Modi government at the center has given 200 crores for the college of Gaya. He said that today there is talk of bringing Ganga water in ‘Moksha Ki Nagari Gaya’, but a film named ‘Gangajal’ was made 15 years ago, now Bihar is not to be brought to that position. Therefore, while voting youth, it must be thought that how they want to see Bihar. He said that if you want to vote, do it on lotus, arrow, pan and boat sign.

BJP – ‘we’ with JDU – now nobody has power: RCP

Addressing the first rally of NDA in Gaya, JDU Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that, there is no leadership like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in any country of the world. He said that today the world is following the steps taken by PM Narendra Modi to prevent the corona epidemic. He said that because of Narendra Modi, the stigma of India is ringing all over the world. All-round development is also taking place in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. RCP said that earlier Bihar was known only because of genocide and crime. But it all stopped as soon as Nitish Kumar formed the government in 2005. He said that the central and state government is working for the development of Bihar. Our government has reached the tap water from house to house, now seven determined parties are also bringing two. JDU Sasand said that now there is no strength left in the opposition due to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s ‘Hum’ coming to NDA.

People should not leave Batlohi in Lota’s affair: Jeetan Ram Manjhi

Hindustan Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from the NDA sought votes from the platform based on the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that the youth of Bihar should support Narendra Modi to deal with Pakistan and China and strengthen Nitish’s hand to make Bihar self-sufficient. He said that while the country is safe in the hands of Narendra Modi, Bihar is safe in the hands of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Jitan Ram Manjhi said that in Bihar, better facilities of education, health are being provided. Jeetan Ram Manjhi said that some people talk about la and order, but till 2005, those who took the weapon from the window of the vehicle ran away in good governance of Nitish. At the same time, BJP leader and Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar said that only a double engine government in Bihar can make Bihar self-sufficient.