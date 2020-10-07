Highlights: BJP-JDU split seat in Bihar assembly elections

Chirag and BJP and JDU announced seat-sharing with Chirag after the Chirag Paswan-led LJP refused to accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020. gave. However, the analyst behind Chirag’s ‘opposition’ is accepting LJP’s strategy. The LJP has clearly said that it will not field candidates against the BJP, but it will curtail it against the JDU. In such a situation, there is no denying that the LJP can damage the JDU by making a dent in the vote bank of NDA. Meanwhile, BJP and JDU did not give a clear answer to the question of Ram Vilas Paswan’s ministerial position in the Narendra Modi government.

Many secrets also in dispute

But there are many secrets hidden in this dispute. LJP had said before separating from the alliance that he was against Nitish but with BJP and after the results of the elections, BJP and LJP government would be formed in the state. That is, Chirag’s party is only angry with Nitish and JDU. Chirag has attacked the JDU only and only in the last several days and avoided statements on the BJP. Analysts are deriving many meanings from this.

BJP’s lamp is investigated

With the announcement of seat sharing, BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Modi has also asked Chirag not to use the picture of PM Narendra Modi. Sushil Modi said that Chirag cannot use PM’s photo during election campaign. Sushil Modi said that BJP will knock the door of Election Commission to stop Chirag from using PM Modi’s photo during election campaign.

What will happen to Ram Vilas Paswan?

Ram Vilas Paswan is the Union Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the Narendra Modi government. In such a situation, the question arises whether the LJP will be different from the Center as well. In response to this question, Sushil Modi indicated that he can continue to be a minister at the Center. However, when Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal was asked a question about this, he said, “He is sick now and I wish him well soon.”

LJP may harm Nitish

Political analysts believe that LJP candidates may harm JDU candidates. LJP has been known to have penetrated the upper castes. The Savarnas have been with the NDA till now, but if the LJP candidate stands, the possibility of a breach in the NDA votebank cannot be ruled out.

Seats split in BJP-JDU

JDU will contest 122 seats and BJP will contest 121 seats for a total of 243 seats in Bihar Legislative Assembly. JDU has given 7 seats to its ally Ham. In such a situation, she herself will contest in 115 seats.

BJP rebels will join LJP?

Rajendra Singh, former state vice president of Bihar BJP, has joined LJP. He will pounce against JDU MLA and Minister Jai Kumar Singh from Dinara Assembly seat. It is being said that LJP will give tickets to four people of BJP in its first list in the first list to be released on Wednesday. In such a situation, if the LJP wins some seats in the elections, then there can be no denial of a feud between the BJP and the LJP.

Who will give seats to us and VIPs?

Meanwhile, the JDU and BJP will give seats to the NDA’s two other partners, former CM Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s Hum and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikas Insan Party. Manjhi has also announced the names of 7 candidates.