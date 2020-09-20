Rupesh Jha, Bhagalpur. Even though the assembly elections in the state have not been conducted yet, despite this, the electoral enthusiasts among all the political parties have become very fast. On the other hand, if we talk about the land of Bhagpur, the land of Danveer Karna, then the election is being discussed at every square. In Bhagalpur Assembly, there has always been talk of voting in the elections on the basis of religion and caste, but it is expected that something special will be done in this time elections in Corona. One reason for this is that in view of the transition, national leaders will have virtual rallies instead of big rallies. On the Navbharat Times, voters of different constituencies of each assembly have given their reaction to the election. Some are happy with the current government and MLA, while some people are telling the MLA fiercely. While many people have only mentioned development as an issue in the election. At the same time, many people have reacted, in which they have described caste and religion as the main equation in the elections.
