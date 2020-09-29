Bhupendra Yadav (File Photo)

Between the preparations for the Bihar Assembly Elections, there has been an agreement on seat sharing in the NDA. BJP leader and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav has given a big statement about LJP. After which speculations are being made that the interaction between Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and BJP has been positive regarding the seat sharing. There has been talk with the LJP about seats in the NDA alliance.

In fact, Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav said that the NDA alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest Bihar elections (Bihar Elections 2020). BJP (BJP), JDU (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) – These three parties will fight together. Even Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party has supported JDU, they are also with us.

The meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is going on at the home of BJP National President JP Nadda. State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and Organization Ministers Nagendra, Sushil Kumar Modi, Mangal Pandey, Nityanand Rai, National Cooperation Minister Saudan Singh are present in the meeting. Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis are already present in the meeting. In the meeting, Fadnavis has been appointed in charge of Bihar elections.

Bihar Chunav 2020: BJP on the edge of hardline Hindutva in Bhagalpur, will open account with Nitish?

Nearly five percent of Paswan Samaj’s core voters in Bihar!

According to estimates in Bihar, Dalit and Mahadalit together constitute about 16 per cent of the voters. In Bihar, the total population of Koiri (Kushwaha) is around 6 to 7%. If we calculate this vote bank, then the total is about 20-21 percent. Nearly five percent of the Paswan community’s core voters have been with Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan.

The RLSP was a part of the NDA in the 2015 assembly elections and the BSP was showing strength alone. In the last assembly election, RLSP fielded candidates for 23 seats, winning 2 of their candidates. Upendra Kushwaha’s party garnered 27.50 percent of the votes on these seats. It was 2.56 per cent of the state’s total votes. One Kushwaha candidate was forfeited his bail.