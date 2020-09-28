Ashwini Chaubey’s son earned Shaswat Chaubey Ashwini Choubey’s son Arit Shaswat Chaubey is on the father’s footsteps. They can also say that they have gone one step ahead. Earnest showed his staunch image during the communal tension in Bhagalpur. Not only this, when he was tried in this case, he chose the Mahavir temple in Patna instead of the court for surrender.

Ram Vilas’s political ‘Chirag’ Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who started his career with the film ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’, has now become an important part of Bihar’s politics. Father Ram Vilas Paswan is still in the hospital during the Bihar elections. But Chirag has maintained his political legacy well. He not only became the President of the party, but at present he has kept a front against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while living in the NDA.

Nitin Naveen extended the political legacy of Naveen Kishore Sinha After the sudden death of BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha, an MLA from Bankipur, his son Nitin Naveen came into politics at a very young age. For the first time in a sympathy wave for his father, he won the election on a BJP ticket. So far, Nitin has kept the flag on this seat. In 2015, in the wave of grand alliance, he managed to save the father’s seat i.e. Bankipur assembly seat of Patna.

Rituraj Sinha, son of BJP MP RK Sinha Rituraj Sinha, son of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha, can also come forward anytime to handle his father’s political legacy. There was also talk of him contesting the Lok Sabha elections last time, but he did not get the ticket. However, he is currently handling SIS’s famous security agency SIS.

Lalu’s younger Lal Tejashwi got the responsibility of elder brother Without Tejaswi, the discussion of this story will remain incomplete. He is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu, despite this, when the turn came to take power, the father left Tej Pratap and made Tejashwi the deputy chief minister in the grand alliance government. Tejashwi was accused many times of the ‘Ego’ leader in the grand alliance. But Tejashwi is going on his way. Similarly, Ashish Sinha, son of BJP MLA Arun Sinha from Patna, is a lawyer by profession. But he also became an officer of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He got support from his father when he was contesting the Patna University Students Union. During that time he also won with heavy votes.

Preparation of all political parties for Bihar elections is in full swing. During this time LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan is in the hospital but he has already handed over the key of politics to his son Chirag. The same situation is for the jailed RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, whose party key is in the hands of his son Tejashwi. But these are not just two examples. Apart from these, there are some other sons who are advancing the politics of the father.