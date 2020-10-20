Political parties and their veteran leaders are holding rallies and meetings in many cities in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. In this episode, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached Aurangabad to address an election meeting on Tuesday.Here an unknown person in the crowd was abused by him. Actually, during which Tejashwi was sitting on the stage and talking to his workers, at the same time, someone threw a slipper towards him. This sandal came to Tejashwi. After which there was an uproar in the assembly.

Slippers thrown at twice stunning

Tejashwi came and sat on the stage and during this he was giving some instructions to his workers. Meanwhile, a sandal was thrown at him. During this time, Tejashwi’s attention was on another side and he survived, the slippers fell after him but the person did not listen here and at the same time he threw another sandal towards Tejashwi which directly went to him.

Tejaswi attacked JDU and BJP

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked BJP and JDU together on Tuesday. He said that these people have become frustrated and disappointed. The entire power of the country is being put behind them. He said, the largest party of the world, the Bharatiya Janata Party, does not even have a face of the Chief Minister and these people are walking on each other’s crutches.

Tejashwi Yadav said that it is clear to see these people that their defeat is certain. When asked Tejashwi Yadav, who will take help of LJP in forming government, Tejashwi Yadav today made it clear that LJP is a partner of Bharatiya Janata Party.