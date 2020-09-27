Sandeep Kumar, Begusarai. The bugle for the assembly elections is over. The MLAs have also started touring in their respective constituencies. During the tour, something strange happens, which becomes memorable. One such sentence happened in Begusarai when JDU MLA from Matihani Assembly of the district Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh reached Ramdiri village today where a voter welcomed him by singing a song. The song has been uploaded by MLA on his Facebook. The voter said, “When I thought, you will change so much, you will love me so much, love you so much .. Thank you, my lover …”, which was very interesting.
