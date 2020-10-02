The picture of Bihar coalition for Bihar assembly elections 2020 is clear. Seats have been divided in the Grand Alliance. According to sources, the seats were agreed after a long meeting between the Congress and the RJD. As per the consent, RJD has got 137 seats under the seat sharing, 68 seats in the Congress account. While the CPI-M will contest 5 seats, VIP 5, CPM 5 seats and MAKE 19 seats. The seats will be formally announced soon.

A senior leader of the grand alliance told NBT that now it can have a difference of maximum one to two seats and everything else has been fully agreed. It can be formally announced on Saturday. The nomination process has started for the first phase of 71 seats in the state and its final date is on 8 October. According to coalition leaders, all the candidates will be announced along with the seat agreement. Also, the last round of talks are being held on the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha by-election.

Bihar Chunav 2020: Listen, what BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Tevar’

NDA has not yet agreed on seats

On the other hand, seats in the NDA have not been agreed yet. The constant interaction of top BJP leaders with Chirag Paswan also did not resolve. The LJP said that the party’s Central Parliamentary Board meeting has been called at 5 pm on Saturday. According to the party, this will be the last meeting before the election and all 143 candidates will be discussed in it. In another attack on Nitish, the party said that the next government will implement the Bihar First Bihar First Vision document. The party said that she does not accept Nitish’s vision document-seven determination. The party alleged that in this five years, all the tasks of seven convictions remained incomplete and there was a lot of corruption.

Bihar Election: Know the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of young voters of Nalanda district, who will vote this time?

JDU-BJP are claiming two dozen seats

At the same time, there has been an agreement between BJP and JDU on the number of seats, but no agreement has been reached on which seat will go to which party. According to sources, both parties are claiming about two dozen seats. The NDA alliance is also expected to formally transform itself on Saturday. According to sources, JDU will field its candidates in the Lok Sabha by-election.

State elections are to be held in three phases. The first phase of elections is on 28 October while the remaining two phases are to be held on 3 November and 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.