The seat sharing formula has become final in the Grand Alliance regarding Bihar elections. On Saturday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has given information about seat sharing. He informed that RJD will contest 144 seats in Bihar elections. Congress has been given 70 seats. At the same time, the party will field candidates in the by-elections in Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. CPM has been given 4 seats, CPI 6, CPI Male 19 seats. RJD will give seats to Hemant Soren’s JMM and VIP from its quota. In the meantime, activists of Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP, angry with seat sharing, have created a ruckus over ticket distribution. He also shouted slogans of Tejashwi Yadav Murdabad. VIP chief Mukesh Sahni boycotted the press conference with a demand for 25 seats and got up and walked out.Angry over seat sharing, VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni said that there was a flaw in the DNA of the Grand Alliance. After sitting at the Rabri residence for a day, he was promised that 25 seats and the post of Deputy Chief Minister would be offered, but at the press conference, Tejashwi put a dagger in his back. Angry activists shouted slogans as soon as Mukesh Sahni left the stage. Supporters shouted slogans of Tejashwi Yadav Murdabad.

Tejaswi said- will take people of all religions together

Tejashwi Yadav said that people of all religions will follow along with people of caste. Will follow the path of progress Those who could not provide employment in 15 years insulted the unemployed and helpless in the lockdown. Showered sticks on them. They issued a letter banning their arrival. There is a rape in Bihar every four hours, a murder occurs every five hours. We are typical Bihari, who fulfill what they promise. My DNA is also very pure. When water accumulates in one place, the disease that spreads from it is the condition of the present government. Bihar needs alternatives like the flowing water of the river.

I promise I will live up to everyone’s promise: stunning

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that I would especially like to thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, that we have given a social justice and secular option to the people of Bihar. The way all these leaders have trusted me, I promise that I will live up to everyone’s promise. The people of Bihar are distressed, troubled, unemployed. Bihar’s double engine government is in ICU. These people could not set up a factory in Bihar in 15 years, could not remove unemployment. These people have only done the work of throwing poles on people. It has done the work of exploiting the farmers, it was truly done by Nitish Kumar in 2006. They could not provide employment even after the Supreme Court order. I would like to tell the people of Bihar that if I get the chance, I will protect the honor of the people of Bihar.

Strong coalition formed for change in Bihar: Congress

Congress leader Avinash Pandey said that after thinking very carefully, a strong coalition has been formed for change in Bihar. It has been decided to come on a platform for the development of Bihar. The Congress leader said that the people of Bihar had voted in 2015 against Narendra Modi and the BJP. But, Nitish Kumar again came to power with BJP by betraying public opinion. The people of Bihar will not forgive them. The Narendra Modi government is cheating with the farmers. In a young Bihar state where the number of youth is high, Tejashwi Yadav is a young face. Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, is known as the son of a poor and struggling leader.

Congress leader Avinash Pandey said that the RJD has been with the UPA and the Congress in bad times for a long time. In the government of Nitish Kumar’s so-called good governance, the people of Bihar have only got despondent for the last 15 years. Unemployment is number one in Bihar. Due to lack of employment in Bihar, they are forced to work in every state of India. During the speech of Congress leader Avinash Pandey, the AJD activists said that this is PC, do not give speech like rally. After which Avinash Pandey stopped the speech in between and said that the RJD leader will lead the grand alliance.