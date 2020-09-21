The Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh has made a big announcement about the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The Samajwadi Party has announced to support the candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar Chunav. The Samajwadi Party tweeted that the Samajwadi Party will support the candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, not allying with any party.

Let me tell you, Mulayam Singh and Lalu Yadav are in a relationship. Lalu Yadav’s younger daughter Raj Laxmi is married to Mulayam Singh’s grandson (grandson of Mulayam’s elder brother) Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. In the grand alliance formed in the last assembly election, Lalu Yadav announced to leave five seats for the SP.