The RJD and BJP have announced the names of their candidates from the Siwan sadar constituency, which is going to vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections (3 November). The RJD has given its five-time MLA from this seat and cabinet minister in the Bihar government Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. At the same time, BJP has fielded Om Prakash Yadav.

RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is considered to have a very strong hold in the assembly constituency. The Muslim face of the RJD’s My (MY) equation in Siwan is Shahabuddin while the Yadav face is Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. At the same time, BJP has given an interesting contest here by giving assembly ticket to Om Prakash Yadav, a two-time MP from Siwan Lok Sabha seat. Actually, the daughter of Omprakash Yadav is married to the nephew of Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. In such a situation, both are close in the relationship.

Ticket was cut in Lok Sabha and reward was given in Vidhan Sabha

In 2009, Om Prakash Yadav reached the Lok Sabha by winning independent elections from Siwan Lok Sabha seat. He defeated RJD candidate and former MP Shahabuddin’s wife Henna Shahab and JDU candidate Vrishin Patel. After this, in 2014, he again became a Member of Parliament from Siwan on a BJP ticket. But in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU took the Siwan Lok Sabha seat. From where Kavita Singh was made the candidate.

Vyas Dev made up his mind to contest independent elections

It is a matter of discussion that Omprakash Yadav was denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha, so now the party has made him a candidate from Siwan Sadar as a reward. For this, the BJP has cut the ticket of its three-time sitting MLA Vyasdev Prasad. In such a situation, former MLA Vyasdev Prasad (Vyas Deo Prasad) has also made up his mind to contest independent elections from here.