RJD leader Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD Leader Chandrahas Chaupal), charged in the kidnapping case, has been arrested by the police from the Madhepura subdivision office premises. The arrested RJD leader is said to be a resident of Shankpur police station area. It is being told that Chandrahas Chaupal wanted to contest elections in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, for which he had reached the Sadar Subdivision Office Complex to collect the RJD Leader going to take character certificate demanded by the party, where the police arrested him have done.

In fact, RJD leader Chandrahas Chaupal was seeking a party ticket from the Sinheshwar assembly in Madhepura district. It is being told that on behalf of RJD, Chandrahas was assured to get the ticket from Sinhasevar assembly. The party asked him to provide character proof for this. Seeking to get a ticket, Chandrahas Chaupal reached the Madhepura subdivision office on Thursday to get his character certificate. Then the police arrested him in the office premises.

There is a case of kidnapping a young man in 2016

According to the information, in the year 2016, Chandrahas Chaupal was accused of kidnapping and killing a youth of his neighborhood in Shankarpur police station. This arrest has been made in this case. According to the police, a warrant was issued against the RJD leader.

Chandrahas said on arrest- falsely being implicated

At the same time, RJD leader Chandrahas said in this case – “I am being falsely implicated. I have nothing to do with the police arrest in the case. I am being implicated under the conspiracy, from the Assembly To contest the election, RJD came to get the character certificate to take the ticket, then the police arrested him.