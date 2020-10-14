All political parties have entered the fray for the Bihar assembly elections. Election campaign is also gaining momentum. All parties and coalitions are confident of their victory. But the Bihar election data shows that this fight is not easy. To reach the threshold of power, the Congress and the RJD will have to perform much better than in the previous assembly elections.

Two big alliances are in the fray in the assembly elections. The ruling JDU-BJP and RJD and Congress alliance are trying their luck. But there is almost a two-fold difference in the vote percentage of these two alliances. Despite the LJP contesting from the NDA, the JDU-BJP appears to be strong in the vote share data obtained in the previous elections.

The role of Janata Dal (United) is most important in Bihar elections. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections data in the last fifteen years show that JDU has always been getting fifteen to twenty percent of the votes. If this vote percentage is combined with RJD-Congress, then it reaches coalition power. If the BJP-LJP combine, the NDA comes to power.

LJP is trying its luck alone in the elections. The party has announced its candidate for 143 seats. JDU, BJP and LJP contested elections together in Lok Sabha elections held in 2019 a year ago. At that time, the NDA received 54 percent of the vote. While the Congress and RJD coalition got around 24 percent of the vote.

In such a situation, it is difficult to estimate how much LJP will harm the JDU by fighting elections alone, because LJP’s performance in the Assembly has weakened since 2005. LJP won 29 seats in the elections held in February 2005, but in the re-election a few months later, the party was reduced to 10 seats. After this, three in 2010 and only two LJP candidates in the 2015 assembly elections reached the assembly.