Even after the intervention of Amit Shah in Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan’s dispute in the NDA before Bihar Assembly elections (Bihar Election 2020), there is still no talk of seats. Meanwhile, on the issue of seat-sharing in the NDA with the LJP, the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the NDA is united and we will contest the elections together. BJP President JP Nadda has authorized three to four leaders to hold talks with LJP. Soon everything will be solved.

In Patna on Friday, senior BJP leader and MP from Patna Sabih Ravi Shankar Prasad insisted that everything would be dealt with amicably and the NDA would win by two-thirds majority in the assembly elections. Replying to questions asked about Chirag Paswan’s stand, the Union Minister said that whatever crisis is there in Bihar NDA will end soon.

Bihar Chunav 2020: Listen, what BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Tevar’

LJP’s tough stand on seats in NDA

In fact, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is taking a tough stance on seats in the NDA for the Bihar elections. According to sources, more than 100 of the 243 assembly seats are adamant on contesting and fielding candidates against the ruling JDU. According to LJP leaders, the party has called a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board on Saturday for ‘final deliberations on 143 candidates’, in which seats may be decided.

Bihar Election 2020: Who will win the political struggle on the land of Sita Maiya? Know the cent percent equation of Sitamarhi

LJP’s front against JDU

Earlier, opening a front against JDU of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari issued a statement saying, “The next government should implement our Bihar First Bihari First Vision Document (of Chirag Paswan). We do not accept the seven convictions We do.”