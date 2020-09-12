Highlights: Raghuvansh Prasad targeted the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in his letter without naming it.

Now replacing feudalism, casteism, dynasticism, familism, communalism with socialism: Raghuvansh Prasad.

Raghuvansh Prasad said – Now photos of five people of the same family have started being printed.

Patna

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Raghuvansh Prasad Singh), who resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal / RJD before the Bihar Assembly elections, has written an emotional letter. Raghuvansh Prasad, while expressing pain in his letter, has targeted the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav). Let me tell you, Raghuvansh Prasad has been put on Veterinar support on Friday night. Complaints of lack of salt in the body and no blood circulation are coming out. Raghuvansh Prasad is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, where doctors are constantly monitoring his health.

Raghuvansh Prasad has written in his open letter- “Politics means fighting evil, religion means doing good. At present, there has been such a decline in politics, which threatens democracy. Sale of tickets for seats by some parties. This is a threat to democracy itself, because if democracy means the rule of votes and the vote system itself, then how will democracy survive. ”

read this also- Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s health deteriorated, placed on ventilator support

‘Now in place of socialism, feudalism, casteism, dynasty, familism, communalism’

He further wrote in the letter – “Millions of people were engaged in the name and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Babu Jayaprakash, Dr. Lohia, Baba Saheb and Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, the difficulties were correct, but did not waver, but now instead of socialism, feudalism, casteism, Dynasty, familism, sectarianism ensued. These are the same evils against which socialism was born. ”

‘Photo of five people of the same family has started appearing in place of five great men’

Raghuvansh Prasad has further written that instead of these five great men, photographs of five people of the same family have started being printed. To earn money by getting a post and to find a more profitable post by earning money, according to the definition of politics is to fight all these evils. RJD wrote to strengthen the organization and struggle in the party only with the aim of strengthening the organization, but did not bother to read.