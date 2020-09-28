Before the Bihar Assembly elections, everything is not going well in the grand alliance. The tussle for seats between the two major constituents of this alliance, RJD and Congress, has started. The RJD has responded sharply after a statement by the Congress camp on preparations for 243 seats. The RJD on Monday offered the Congress to contest 58 Assembly and Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seats. Earlier, it was expected to get 65 to 70 seats in the Congress account inside. After this new confusion, there may be some delay in the announcement of seat sharing.

On Monday, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said in clear terms that the Congress will get 58 Assembly and one Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He argued that the Congress is a national party and fights all over the country. RJD has a natural right to contest more seats in Bihar. He also added that the NDA has caught fire from the lamp of the house itself. Everything is fine in the Grand Alliance.

The RJD and its allies are unable to keep pace with the seats in the Grand Alliance. Majhi is gone. Upendra’s departure is also believed to be almost certain. At the same time, the Left parties are continuously pressing to increase their seats. At the same time, he wants some changes in the seats being given to CPI Male. VIP is also circulating to the Delhi Durbar of RJD and Congress to increase the number of seats. Till now, the talks of RJD and Congress were on track but due to some recent developments, they too have become impassable. However, both parties are talking about resolving the matter.

BJP’s stamp in opposition for electoral battle: BJP

BJP leader Path Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav has said that the electoral board has been set in Bihar. But, the opposition parties are not getting pieces to stand on the board. They are engaged in jugaad technology. Jungaad is dreaming of the victory of Jung Fatah in the faith of the antics. But Bihar needs a double engine car, not jugaadi. The minister lashed out at the opposition parties and said that some of the leaders of the lantern raid are eager to welcome the leaders of other parties. Those who leave no stone unturned in respecting the leaders of their party, now people from outside have started to like it. It is all pretense and cheating. Those who watered his party, left no stone unturned to humiliate them. Now standing with garland to welcome the other. Keep calling them with garlands but no one is going to them. Everyone knows that in this election the lantern is going to be extinguished so that no matter how much oil is put into it, scam, casteism and familyism will not burn.

Ilyas Hussain’s son Firoz joins JDU

Feroz Hussain, son of former road construction minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s special warlord, Ilyas Hussain, joined JDU on Monday. JDU MP RCP Singh got him party membership. Many supporters of Feroze Hussain also joined the JDU in the party state office on this occasion. It may be noted that Dr. Asma Parveen, daughter of Ilyas Hussain, is already in JDU.