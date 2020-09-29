new Delhi: In Bihar, the tussle between the main opposition coalition ie RJD-Congress for seats has reached a critical point. According to high sources, the Congress is upset with the RJD’s attitude towards seat sharing and is exploring the possibility of an alliance without RJD. At the same time, sensing the change in the attitude of the Congress, the RJD is advising him to leave the dogma.

According to sources, the Congress wants 75 to 80 seats in the alliance, while the RJD wants to leave 60 to 65 seats for it. There is also a by-election in one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which the Congress claims. Instead of solving the screws stuck on 10 to 15 seats, it is getting entangled. The Congress has made it clear that this time it is not ready to bow under pressure, because it has nothing to lose. On not getting ‘respectable’ seats, the Congress is sitting homework to contest elections in all 243 seats.

By the morning, RJD MP Manoj Jha, who had said that the coalition framework would be decided in the next 3 days, sent a message to the Congress leaders by evening that “understand the mood of this election. This election is not a two-seat back and forth election. The number you have been told is perfect in itself. The objective of the fight is not who is fighting on how many seats. We want to defeat the anti-people government of BJP-JDU. “

Manoj Jha said that the RJD gave seats to the other parties including the Left parties with their share. Appealing to the Congress, he said, “Do not be harmed by dogma. Do not let the fanaticism overwhelm the coalition. Those waiting for change do not feel despondent. However, Manoj Jha also said that taking the Congress along, in 24 hours we will put an option in front of the public.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Thursday has called the state president of Bihar and the leader of the Legislature party to Delhi. There is also a meeting of the screening committee of Bihar at 3 pm on Wednesday.

However, both parties know that wellbeing lies in the alliance. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha have already opted out of the RJD-Congress alliance. Therefore, it is difficult to say whether the Congress-RJD alliance is a threat or not. At present, this politics of pressure seems more. See who is bent under pressure?

