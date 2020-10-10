The second list of BJP candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election in Bihar may be released in the late evening or tomorrow. There was a meeting of BJP’s Central Election Committee in Bihar on Bihar elections in which Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also attended. This meeting has been done to finalize the second list of BJP candidates.The BJP had released the first list of its candidates for the first phase of elections after the seat sharing with the allies was finalized. JDU is contesting 122 seats and BJP is contesting 121 seats in Bihar. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM has also been given seven seats. At the same time, BJP will give seat to Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP with its quota.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is a part of the NDA at the center but it is contesting alone in Bihar. On the other hand, in the Grand Alliance, RJD will contest 144 seats in Bihar elections. The Congress has been given 70 seats. At the same time, the party will field candidates in the by-elections in Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. CPM has been given 4 seats, CPI 6, CPI Male 19 seats. Hemant Soren’s JMM and VIP have been given RJD seats from their quota.



BJP has released the first list of 27 candidates

BJP has already released the list of 27 candidates. In this, shooter Shreyasi Singh, who won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, was declared its candidate from Jamui assembly.