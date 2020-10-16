Patna/Delhi: The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on October 28. All the parties are engaged in campaigning. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can convene an election rally from Shahabad in Ara on 23 or 24 October. Although this rally was earlier to be held on 22 October. BJP and JDU are fighting elections together.

Modi can hold 12 common rally with Nitish

According to sources, PM Modi can hold 12 shared rallies with JDU Chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Not only this, four additional rallies of PM Modi have also been demanded for the BJP candidates by Bihar BJP. However, the final decision has to be taken by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Amit Shah and JP Nadda will hold 20 to 25 rallies

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address 15 to 20 rallies, BJP National President JP Nadda 20 to 25 rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 15 to 20 and Union Minister Smriti Irani will address 15 to 20 rallies. Whereas all the big leaders will also hold small street corner meetings, which will go to many in most urban areas.

Let me tell you that PM Modi had announced a package of 1.25 billion for the development of Bihar from Ara in the 2015 assembly elections.

Bihar election schedule

This time the election will be in three stages. In the first phase, votes will be cast on 71 seats on October 28. In the second phase, 94 seats will be cast on November 3 and in the third phase, voting will be done on 78 seats on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

