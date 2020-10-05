The head of All India Majlis ‑ A ‑ Ittehadul (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Aimim Chief Asaduddin Owaisi) has launched a major attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He said that the BJP-led NDA is winning this time in the assembly elections due to RJD. Owaisi said that the people of Bihar have witnessed the 15 years of misrule of the RJD and will teach the same lesson as the Lok Sabha in this time assembly elections. He said that the people of Bihar are now looking for another option and we will try our best to fulfill their expectations with a strong coalition of secular forces.

In fact, Owaisi was infuriated by Tejashwi Yadav calling some parties a ‘vote cut’. He further said that we do not do politics of any one religion. What we are accused of is grossly wrong. Owaisi said that all parties involved in the grand alliance should remember the fate of the last Lok Sabha election, then accuse another party.

RJD failed to open its account in Lok Sabha elections: Owaisi

Taking a dig at RJD and Congress, the allies of the Grand Alliance, he said, “I fail to understand on what basis they claim sole ownership of Muslim votes in Bihar. Grand alliance of RJD, Congress and some smaller regional parties In the last Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the NDA had a tough defeat in the hands of the alliance, which won one seat in Kishanganj out of the total 40 seats in the state.The Congress won the Kishanganj seat, while Lalu Prasad’s party was the first The bar had failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. ”

Owaisi has formed an alliance for Bihar elections

Let us know that Owaisi’s party AIMIM has formed a new alliance in this time assembly elections, which is named UDSA (United Democratic Secular Alliance). For this, there is an alliance between AIMIM and Devendra Yadav’s party Samajwadi Janata Dal. There are talks with several parties to make the alliance bigger.

Significantly, after winning a Muslim-majority Kishanganj assembly seat in the by-election held earlier this year, Owaisi’s party is keen to contest a few seats in Seemanchal areas, which has a large number of members of the minority community.