Police and security agencies are fully alert in view of the possibility of disturbances in Bihar Assembly 2020. On Monday, a luxury car in Siwan has caught more than one crore rupees.

According to the information received, during the checking in Marwah, the police stopped a luxury car and checked that a quintal of 35 kg hemp was kept in the car. The value of the hemp caught in such quantity is said to be more than one crore in the international market. Police also arrested a smuggler with cannabis. The smuggler is being questioned.

Election Commission’s eye on Dhanbali candidates

The Commission is eyeing the candidates with money power. On the basis of the note that no one can influence the election, such a system of monitoring has been made at various levels, which will not be easy for the moneylenders to distinguish. Guidelines have been issued by the Police Headquarters to the DM-SP of all districts along with the range IG-DIG for action in this regard.

Preparations for keeping video surveillance

Usually, Dhanbali starts its game to impress the voters as the election draws near. This is the reason that special arrangements for monitoring in such cases have been made this time. Any candidate who will get information about spending more in elections will be closely monitored. Such candidates will be placed on video surveillance in the last three days of voting. That is, the administration team will be present along with the videographer and every single activity of theirs will be monitored by camera.

Paramilitary forces will also be included in the team

The team that will monitor the candidates with money in the last days of the election will have police and paramilitary forces along with the officers. A strategy has been made to include paramilitary forces in such a team.

Sensitive assembly seat marked

In terms of money power, 91 sensitive seats have been declared in 243 assembly seats in the state. Sensitive assembly seats have been identified in the previous elections keeping in mind the recovery of money, spending more money and other points. Separate arrangements have been made in these sensitive assembly constituencies to keep a tab on expenditure, including 24-hour monitoring in the last moments of elections.

Flying squad and static surveillance team formed

Flying squad and static surveillance teams have been formed in all the 243 assembly constituencies so that elections are not affected by money power, liquor and other means. Each team of Flying Squad has deputed videographers and armed forces along with a senior executive magistrate and a senior police officer. The Flying Squad will keep an eye on the activities of the candidates and those close to them in the assembly constituency. At the same time, the static surveillance team along with the magistrate and police force is also ready.

Keeping an eye on expenses

Action has been taken at several levels this time to monitor the election expenses of the candidates. Legislative Assistant Expenditure Observers have been deployed. In addition, several teams with different responsibilities have been formed.