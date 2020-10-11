Tomorrow i.e. from 12 October JDU is going to start its election campaign duly. Election campaign is being started by JDU from Monday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will communicate the determination for 2 days from tomorrow and will chant JDU workers to win the NDA candidates.

Nitish’s 12 October rallies on these seats

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold virtual dialogue with the workers of 11 assembly seats in 6 districts on 12 October. Nitish Kumar will speak to activists in Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Belhar, Tarapur, Jamalpur, Suryagarh, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Nawada and Govindpur tomorrow in this episode.

Nitish’s rallies of October 13 on these seats

On October 12, Chief Minister and JDU National President Nitish Kumar will hold virtual dialogue in 11 assemblies of 5 districts at 11:00 am. It includes Mokama Dakhri, Paliganj, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Sandesh, Agianv, Jagdishpur, Dumraon and Rajpur seats. On October 13, at 4 pm, Nitish Kumar will hold a virtual dialogue with the workers of the 13 assembly in 4 districts. These include Chenari, Sasaram, Karakat, Dinara, Nokha, Obra, Naveenagar, Rafiganj, Sherghati, Belaganj, Attri, Jhajha and Chakai. For two consecutive days, CM Nitish Kumar will connect with the people through a virtual rally from the party headquarters. On these two days i.e. 12 and 13 October, CM Nitish Kumar will cover 35 seats of the first phase.

PM Modi will be BJP’s ‘Super Star’ campaigner

For Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the Star Campaigners List. The first name in this list is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second number is named after BJP president JP Nadda. Then the party’s veteran leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s home minister Amit Shah (AMit Shah) are named. According to the Election Commission guidelines, a list of 30 star campaigners has been released by the party.

Yogi Adityanath-Smriti Irani – Fadnavis also named

In the list of BJP’s star campaigners, BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has been placed at number five and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at number six. BJP’s firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign for the Bihar elections. His name is included in the list of star campaigners. Along with Bhupendra Yadav, former Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Ashwani Kumar Choubey are also included in the list. Former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das and Babulal Marandi are also among the star campaigners.

BJP intensifies campaign

The BJP, which is preparing for Bihar elections, does not want to leave any stone unturned this time. This is the reason that on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda started the election campaign in Bihar. He addressed an election rally in Gaya. During this, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changed the political culture of Bihar. Earlier, Congress used to do politics on the basis of caste, but PM Modi has started a culture of going public among people on the basis of the report card of the government’s work.