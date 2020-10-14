Bihar Election: The ruling JDU chief Nitish Kumar is in the fray with the BJP in Bihar elections. In this context, the alliance of the two parties is considered strong. But Nitish Kumar, who has been in power in the state for 15 years, is also afraid of opposition to power. Apart from this, LJP President Chirag Paswan, who is contesting from the NDA in Bihar, is also challenging Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar’s worries can increase due to both these reasons.

In such a situation, Nitish Kumar now hopes for the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the information received by ABP News, both the parties are considering to organize joint rallies of Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar. According to sources, there are likely to be about 12 joint rallies of the two leaders in Bihar. In the next one or two days, the rallies will be prepared.

JDU claims – Nitish Kumar will become CM

According to sources, these shared rallies may start with Gaya or Ara. Polling in these two areas is to be held in the first phase. However, JDU is denying that such a large number of joint rallies are being held under pressure from the LJP and the anti-incumbency factor.

In these rallies, everyone will keep an eye on what the attitude of PM Modi towards LJP after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. Will they directly attack Chirag Paswan like opponents? JDU and Nitish Kumar will be expected from the PM that they should speak a little bit about LJP. At the same time, JDU claimed that no matter how many seats a party gets in the NDA, Nitish Kumar will become the CM.

