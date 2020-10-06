Patna: Mukesh Sahni can announce his party VIP alliance with BJP today. According to sources, Mukesh Sahni has decided to talk to the top BJP leaders in Delhi. Let me tell you that on October 3, Mukesh Sahni announced the separation by giving a blow to the Grand Alliance. The special thing is that he announced this in the presence of the leaders of the Grand Alliance. His target was particularly on RJD.

Mukesh Sahni had accused RJD of snatching daggers in the backs of the OBCs and said that RJD cheated them because they belonged to the most backward society. People of this community will answer this in the election.

Actually, on Saturday evening, there was an announcement about the sharing of seats in the Grand Alliance for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 in Patna. During this, Tejashwi Yadav said that the Congress will contest on 70 seats, RJD on 144 seats and the Left parties in 29 seats. Along with this, he had told that out of the seats in RJD quota, the Vikas Insan Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would be given seats.

Mukesh Sahni got annoyed at not having seats announced for his party at the press conference. After this, during the press conference itself, he announced his separation from the Grand Alliance. Party workers started shouting slogans. There was an uproar for a while.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hum is the third party to break away from the VIP grand alliance after Upendra Kushwaha’s RLP. The last Lok Sabha election was fought by all, but now the paths of these three parties have been separated. While Manjhi has left JDU, Kushwaha will field as a CM candidate in alliance with BSP.

