Patna: The biggest question that has arisen at the moment in Bihar elections is that after all, who has more authority over Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The question has arisen because both JDU contesting in NDA with BJP and LJP contesting outside NDA are both showing allegiance to the Prime Minister.

I like Hanuman for PM Modi- Chirag

This debate has gained more air due to a statement given by party president Chirag Paswan on Friday. Chirag Paswan said that he is like Hanuman for PM Modi and PM lives in his heart. So they do not have to put a photo of PM. After this, politics in Bihar has become hot. Particularly in the BJP and JDU camp, the stir has intensified. After Chirag Paswan’s statement, the BJP responded by saying clearly that the LJP is like a vote-cut party in Bihar elections.

LJP will continue mentioning Modi’s name

On the other hand, there is news from LJP camp that the party has decided to continue mentioning the name of PM Modi. According to party sources, Chirag Paswan has given clear instructions to his leaders that there is no need to get backfoot on this issue. The party is of the opinion that the LJP is still a part of the NDA at the Center, so there is nothing wrong in using their name. It is evident that more tweets and statements will come out in the coming days, showing loyalty and respect to the PM from the party.

At the same time, everyone will now be eyeing the meetings of PM Modi in Bihar. PM will begin his campaign for NDA from Sasaram on 23 October. Sasaram has been chosen because the JDU candidate is contesting from the seat against which the LJP is also in the fray. More than BJP, JDU will be hoping that Modi will make a direct statement to end this chaos.

