Election board has been set up for Bihar Election 2020. But this time the nature of both the state’s big coalition NDA and Mahagathbandhan has changed. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting from the NDA, while Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar), who last contested with the Grand Alliance, is in the NDA. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on LJP and JDU.

In this assembly election, candidates from JDU and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) part of all 122 seats are being fielded by LJP. Time will tell how many seats will be directly contested, but in the last assembly election, JDU and LJP had a direct contest on 22 seats. JDU was then in the Grand Alliance and in LJP, NDA. Out of the 22 directly contested seats, JDU candidate won 20 seats. In two straight seats, LJP won the JDU by defeating the JDU candidate. This time too, in the seat sharing, those seats have come to the account of JDU, where last time there was LJP. If there were two or three assembly constituencies, there was a big margin of victory and defeat on all of them.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s two sons-in-law and a nephew were defeated

Ramvilas Paswan’s two sons-in-law and a nephew also lost in the 2015 assembly elections. All three were in direct competition with JDU. All three were defeated by the JDU candidate from inside. Kalyanpur seat of Samastipur district is considered among the traditional seats of LJP, from where last time Prince Raj, brother of LJP chief and son of the then MP Ramchandra Paswan, was nominated. In front of him was Maheshwar Hazari of JDU. The Hazari family also has a relationship with Paswan. The contest was interesting, but Prince got 37 thousand votes less.

Bihar Eletion: Chirag Paswan may spoil Nitish Kumar’s equation on these seats

Mr Vilal, son-in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan, lost to Sasibhushan Hazari of JDU

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son-in-law Mrinal was nominated by LJP from Kusheshwarsthan assembly constituency. In front of him was Sasibhushan Hazari of JDU. Paswan family was also shocked here. Hazari defeated Mrinal by about 20 thousand votes. Another son-in-law of Ram Vilas contested from Anil Kumar alias Sadhu Bochhahan, where he was defeated badly. From there, Independent Baby Kumari defeated JDU candidate Ramai Ram. The monk slipped to fourth position. LJP candidate Yusuf Salahuddin from Simri Bakhtiyarpur constituency was defeated by Dineshchandra Yadav of JDU.

Bihar Election: In the first phase, an interesting contest on the seats of these 8 ministers of Nitish government, know the details here

LJP defeated JDU candidate in Lalganj and Govindganj seat

Similarly in Alamnagar, Narendra Narayan Yadav of JDU defeated Chandan Singh of LJP, Kapil Dev Kamat of JDU defeated Baba Vinod Kumar Singh of LJP in Madhur Sahni in Gurbaram in Vinod Sahni in Gurbaram. While Shailesh Kumar from Jamalpur defeated Himanshu Rai of LJP. The two seats where LJP defeated JDU include Lalganj and Govindganj. In Lalganj, Rajkumar Shah of LJP defeated Munna Shukla of JDU. In Govindganj, Raju Tiwari of LJP defeated Brajesh Kumar of Congress.

Bihar Chunav: Discussion of Bahubali Shahabuddin’s wife contesting election, may be candidature from here on RJD ticket

JDU had a direct fight on these seats

Belsand, Babubarhi, Triveniganj, Araria, Thakurganj, Alamnagar, Sonbarsa, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Kusheshwarsthan, Gora Bauram, Hayaghat, Badhariya, Lalganj, Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, Cheria Bariarpur, Baldaur, Nathanagar, Jamalpur, Asthawan, Harounat