Confirmed the ticket of all the candidates of the first phase in RJD. Today all the candidates will take their symbol. Meanwhile, the names of potential candidates from RJD have been revealed. These include Savitri Devi Chakai, Rahul Tiwari as Shahpur, Sudhendra Yadav from Jehanabad, Nokha to Anita Devi, Sheikhpura to Vijay Samrat, Jagdishpur to Ram Bishun Singh, Phulwarisharif to Rekha Paswan, Madhubani to Sameer Kumar Mahaseth, Mangita Devi to Ruby Saidpur, Jhajha From Rajendra Yadav, Vijay Prakash from Jamui can get tickets. The tickets of Bhoode Chaudhary (former state president of RLSP) from Dhoriya of Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari (former minister from JDU) from Banka, Ramdev Yadav from Belhar, Sweety Hembram from Katoriya are considered almost fixed. Right now official announcement is awaited.The names of some potential candidates are also coming from the JDU. Among them, Damodar Rawat from Jhajha seat, Rajiv Lochan from Mokama, Sanjay Prasad from Chakai, Deenara from Jai Kumar Singh, Chandan Verma from Jehanabad, Kaushal Yadav from Nawada, Rahul from Kosi, Lalit Paswan can get tickets from Chenari. Possible candidates for JDU are Nokhendra Chandravanshi from Nokha, Shailesh Kumar from Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Lalit Kumar Mandal, Poonam Paswan from Badoni, Sudarshan from Barbigha, Prabhunath Ram from Agianv. The names of the candidates have not been officially announced yet.

Update @ 10.20 AM: First list of candidates released by Plurals Party

The first list of candidates has been released by Plurals Party in the Bihar assembly elections. There are two columns in this list which have attracted attention. In fact, in the list of candidates, their profession or their ability is shown in the caste, while in the column of religion, Bihari religion has been talked about. See list …

LIVE 8:00 AM, seat-sharing in Patna-NDA expected to be decided today

After LJP’s announcement through Nitish, ticket distribution in the NDA has become easier to an extent. It is expected that seat sharing may be announced in this camp at any time today.

LIVE 01:00 AM, Patna- Rama Singh arrives at stunning residence

Late on Sunday, Rama Singh reached Rabri residence to meet Tejashwi Yadav. Raghuvansh Babu’s entry on Rama Singh was stopped due to his displeasure. But now it is believed that his arrival in RJD is almost fixed.