Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is considered to be the hottest seat of Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Samastipur district. Tejashwi Yadav’s charioteer Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav), the red and younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav), has contested the seat. Tej Pratap is about to buy the Mahua Assembly seat. But this is not going to ease their problem.

Hasanpur vidhan sabha is a Yadav-dominated constituency, but if his wife Aishwarya Rai (Aishwarya Rai) thumped from here, his victory could be difficult. Aishwarya Rai’s father Chandrika Rai, who is fighting the legal battle of divorce from Tej Pratap, has already joined Nitish Kumar. He has also said that Aishwarya can contest elections if she wants. There is a discussion that Aishwarya Rai will open a front against her husband from Hasanpur on JDU ticket. Assembly constituency falls in Samastipur district, but when it comes to the Lok Sabha constituency, it is part of Khagaria.

Gajendra Prasad Himanshu first became an MLA from the Sanjyukt Socialist Party in 1967. Seven times he represented the region. Rajendra Prasad Yadav of Congress won only in 1985. Himanshu joined the Janata Dal along with Lalu Yadav when he broke ties with the United Socialist Party. He won the 2000 assembly elections on a JDU ticket. Although it remained Lalu’s stronghold. RJD’s Sunil Kumar Pushpam won the 2005 Nitish wave. But in 2010 and 2015, JDU’s Rajkumar Rai won. Rai won the last Assembly by 30 thousand votes. Two things are clear in Hasanpur with the arrival of Tej Pratap. First, ethnic polarization in the region has intensified.

Second, disappointment has started pouring in the local leaders who claim RJD tickets. There is mobilization on the RJD side, so in turn the mobilization is also happening on the other side. He has also promised to develop Tej Pratap area, make Rosada a district and give a degree college in Hasanpur. Waterlogging is the biggest problem in cultivable land of Hasanpur assembly constituency. Waterlogging remains on 60 percent of the cultivable land in the area. There is no drainage system. Most of the population of the region is dependent on agriculture. All the major roads in the area are completely dilapidated. Due to not having a single degree college, children have difficulty in studying further. They have to go out to get a degree level education.

Due to lack of express trains at Hasanpur railway station, people face a lot of trouble. JDU’s current MLA Rajkumar Rai is the strongest contender as a JDU candidate from this seat. Apart from this, Ramnarayan Mandal from JDU, Chakrapani Himanshu, son of former minister Gajendra Prasad Himanshu, are also contenders. Tej Pratap Yadav has announced to contest from RJD. By the way, Dawadari Malp Pushpam, Laliteshwar Yadav, Vibha Devi, Shambhu Bhushan Yadav, Kumod Ranjan were also doing the RJD ticket.